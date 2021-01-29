The current Raw Tag Team champions are Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin. However, if it’s up to Ricochet, they won’t be champs for much longer.

The Raw star made it known in a tweet that he wants to win the titles with Jeff Hardy, who has been paired with Matt Riddle as a tag team. He sent out the following tweet:

“Hey @JEFFHARDYBRAND maybe WE should go after those Tag Titles!?”

The two stars recently tagged together on this week’s WWE Main Event episode, but they lost to Elias and Jaxson Ryker.