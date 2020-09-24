During an appearance on After The Bell, Shane McMahon spoke on which current wrestlers have impressed him. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m really enjoying The Fiend. I think he’s taken it to another level because he entertains. He gets it done in the emotional and physical nature. He entertains, and with his promos, you listen, and he’s into it. He takes you on a ride, and he also gets it done physically. He’s one of those guys that’s deceptively big and he can move. Seth Rollins has really upped his game, specifically. He’s taken more of that leadership role and you can see the difference in his work. I’m really impressed – and a lot of us were like let’s see what happens – with Dominik Mysterio. I think he surprised a lot of people because when your dad is amazing, you’re like it’s gonna be like Rey-lite. But Dominik is different. He makes it different. You care about him. There are very few guys that can that pull off – that’s not really a secret, to get over you want people to care.