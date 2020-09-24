During a recent episode of After 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on Lex Luger taking less money to return to WCW. Here’s what he had to say:

It was the for the same dates that everybody else had. It was a standard agreement. The issue was Lex wanted to come back, and I didn’t really want him to. He wanted to prove to me he did and I gave him a really nasty bitter pill to swallow and decided that if he swallowed it, he was serious, and if he gagged on it, he wasn’t. And he swallowed that bitter pill and proved himself and I was anxious to give him a raise after that. So I think it was really smart and honest. More importantly, I think it was honest. Lex took responsibility and he agreed with it or not, he at least understood the perception he had by me and others in WCW and knew he had to prove himself and was willing to be honest to commit in actually doing so. Have a lot of respect for Lex for doing that. The guy was making $750k a year and he’s coming back and I offer him $100k. Think about that.

Credit: After 83 Weeks. H/T 411Mania.