Shane McMahon’s son, Declan James McMahon, has committed to play college football at Indiana University. He is a running back.

The oldest grandchild to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon announced this week that he is set to become a Hoosier. Declan, born on February 13, 2004, noted on Twitter that he visited with several schools in recent months, including Rutgers and Duke, but finally decided on Indiana this week. Declan’s Twitter bio lists him as a 6-foot 190-pound running back, who attended Poly Prep Country Day School in Brooklyn, Class of 2022. He has also played the position of quarterback.

“I am extremely grateful and excited to announce my commitment to play Football at Indiana University. Go Hoosiers! #LEO,” Declan tweeted.

Declan and his two younger brothers accompanied their father to the ring for his WrestleMania 32 Hell In a Cell loss to The Undertaker in 2016, and they’ve been in the crowd for some of his more recent appearances. Shane was at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas this past weekend, and his sons were with him. Declan is the tallest brother in the photo seen above.

Shane responded to Declan’s announcement this week and wrote, “So proud to be Declan’s father. Hard work pays off. Go Hoosiers!”

John Cena also commented on the big announcement and joked about Declan’s potential WWE-inspired end zone celebrations.

“Soooo many choices for end zone celebrations! VKM strut, Shane O’ shuffle… end zone dance aside, congrats on earning an incredible opportunity!!,” Cena wrote.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon also commented on her nephew and his big news, writing, “So proud of my nephew!!!! Go Declan and Go Hoosiers!!!”

You can see the related tweets below:

I am extremely grateful and excited to announce my commitment to play Football at Indiana University. Go Hoosiers! #LEO pic.twitter.com/Tpb0OxVzSg — Declan James McMahon (@ODmcmahon) April 7, 2022

So proud to be Declan’s father.

Hard work pays off. Go Hoosiers! https://t.co/H2MGHGG9I1 — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) April 7, 2022

Soooo many choices for end zone celebrations! VKM strut, Shane O’ shuffle… end zone dance aside, congrats on earning an incredible opportunity!! https://t.co/7VWRMnvjGe — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 7, 2022

So proud of my nephew!!!! Go Declan and Go Hoosiers!!! https://t.co/UK7HSMP37z — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 7, 2022

Hard to believe that 4 years of high-school football is over. It was a privilege to play with this team! Check out some of my end season highlights here. For my full video go to https://t.co/BQSQf95vTi 2 out! pic.twitter.com/pWreCLTNxO — Declan James McMahon (@ODmcmahon) November 12, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.