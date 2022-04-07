Randy Orton recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out Of Character podcast, where the Viper spoke about a number of topics

During it, the former WWE Champion recalled trying to get Goldberg’s famous arm tattoo as a teenager. Luckily, the tattoo artist suggested a different design.

“As a wrestling fan, in my teenage years in high school, I loved Goldberg. My first tattoo, I went into the tattoo shop, and I told the guy that I wanted the Goldberg tattoo.” “I’m not the legend killer, the Viper, and all that. I’m 18. I can get some ink now and I want to look tough. So Goldberg is my guy and I’m an idiot. So the tattoo artist said, ‘How about let’s come up with something that’s just for you’. I said, ‘Okay, that’s a good idea.’”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription