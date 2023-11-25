Wrestling is hard.

Pro and amateur.

Declan McMahon has learned this first-hand.

The son of Shane McMahon recently spoke with Jim Varsallone of The Miami Herald for an in-depth interview, during which he admitted after a recent wrestling practice that he attended with one of his friends that it was tougher than he expected

“I tried one wrestling practice,” he said. “I had a friend in high school, his name was Alex, he’s wrestling currently at Brown University. He was like, ‘Hey, why don’t you come to a wrestling practice.’ I mean, I’m in good football shape, let’s go. Holy sh*t, that kicked my ass.”

He continued, “I mean the cardio — me and my dad talk about it all the time. Football is very hard obviously, but just the hardest sport is wrestling in the sense of the conditioning, the flexibility, the movement, the strength. You use different muscles that like it feels like you didn’t even know how. After I finished that one wrestling practice, I was lying on the mat, my calves were burning, my biceps were burning, this is different. I never really fell in love with the traditional style of wrestling, but I wish I had done it more. It’s such great for cardio and it’s just phenomenal for the physicality of it also. Part of me wishes I got into that when I was younger.”

Also during the interview, McMahon revealed that he recently visited the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.