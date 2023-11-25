The pro wrestling world has lost another veteran.

German pro wrestler “Absolute” Andy, real name Andreas Ullman, has passed away at age 40.

The wXw Germany veteran, who has shared the ring with the likes of Bryan Danielson, Gunther, Ilja Dragunov, Hiroshi Tanahashi and others, died in his sleep on November 23, 2023 after a long battle with illness.

wXw Germany issued the following statement regarding his passing:

We say goodbye to one of the most deserving wrestlers in wXw history. Without a doubt, Absolute Andy is one of the best-known and most popular wrestlers in German-speaking countries. In a career spanning almost 20 years, Absolute Andy has won every major title at wXw. 16 Carat Gold Winner, wXw Unified World Wrestling Champion, wXw Shotgun Champion, 5-time wXw World Tag Team Champion, wXw World Heavyweight Champion. Andy is the only wrestler to have all of these achievements on his resume.



Over 330 times, Andy has laced up his boots for wXw and stepped into the ring against the best of the best. Bryan Danielson, Hiroshi Tanahashi and Jeff Jarrett were among his opponents, as were Walter, Ilja Dragunov and Tommy End. His big tag teams Jay-AA, A-4, AbLas and Champions of Champions are part of our history.



The day before yesterday, Andy lost his long battle against his illness and fell asleep in the presence of his wife. We wish his family and friends a lot of strength during this time and ask you to give them the necessary distance until we can all say goodbye to Andy together in the wXw ring with the respect that his life’s work deserves.