Wheeler Yuta is not scared of Katsuyori Shibata.

Ahead of their ROH Pure Championship showdown on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, the aforementioned Blackpool Combat Club member sent a message to the ROH Pure Champion.

“Katsuyori Shibata, on March 31 of this year, you took my Pure Championship from me,” Yuta began in the AEW Rampage pre-show digital exclusive video (see below). “You won it fair and square, clear as day, clean in the middle of the ring. I can’t fault you for that. All I can do is look disappointed at myself because I wasn’t really worried about returning my Pure Championship on that day. For some reason, all I can think about was earning your respect. The respect of ‘The Wrestler,’ a guy who was basically the blueprint of what I thought I was supposed to be. As a member of the Blackpool Combat Club, I thought I had to be ‘The Wrestler.’ I thought I had to live up the guys like you, but I’ve been in this thing for over a year now, man, and nobody likes me, and I don’t care. I’m an assh*le. I’m a prick. I’m a little sh*t, and I wear that with pride now. I’m comfortable with who I am. I don’t care about your respect. I don’t need your respect. No respect. No honor. Just my championship.”

Yuta continued, touching on the violence he has become accustomed to and his recent victory over Shibata in tag-team action at AEW All Out despite being knocked out in the match.

“Shibata, at All Out, you knocked me out clean in the center of the ring, and guess what? I still won because the Blackpool Combat Club, they beat me into the ground,” he said. “They kick my ass every day and guess what? I get up and I keep fighting. I keep coming for their next. I keep scratching and I keep clawing, and Shibata, I don’t think you’re ready for that sh*t, man. I don’t think you’re ready for this Wheeler Yuta. I don’t think you’re ready for someone who’s not scared to be the man he’s going to be. Shibata, this might be a Pure Rules Match. This is gonna get ugly. This is gonna get real dirty. This is gonna get nasty. This is gonna get violent. Just hope you’re ready for that, b*tch.”

