Ahead of last night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX NXT star Shane Thorne wrestled a dark match for the live crowd in Philadelphia, and introduced a new gimmick that resembled the famous Crocodile Dundee character from the famous film starring Paul Hogan.

Thorne further played into his Australian roots character on Twitter by sharing a video of Steve Irwin, as well as Dundee. He writes, “Suuuuure Croc Dundee isn’t cool,” then later tweets, “Tell me more about how Steve wasn’t one of the most badass people on the planet.”

Suuuuure Croc Dundee isn't cool… 👍 pic.twitter.com/CUKdlc0bgg — Shane Thorne (@WWEThorne) September 25, 2021