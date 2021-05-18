During his interview with My Mom’s Basement, Shawn Michaels spoke on which of the current crop of NXT wrestlers most remind him of himself. Here’s what he had to say:

I think there have been a number of guys and people have come and gone here and there. I think the easy one obviously for everybody is Adam Cole. Adam Cole is one of those people that we have similarities, not just physical, but he also has that attribute that you say ‘Adam Cole just has it’ and you can’t define what that is, but he’s got a mixture of all of it. He’s just good and he’s consistent all the time. Then you have guys like Johnny Gargano, who to me, in the ring, is far more well-rounded than I ever was. If Johnny is on the show, your work is gonna be cut out for you. It’s just that simple. Tommaso [Ciampa] is the same way. He’s rougher around the edges than everybody else, but he and I connect on a mental level because I understand his aggressive passion like mine was when I was younger. I appreciate that. There are so many different attributes of so many different guys that I can connect with.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: My Mom’s Basement. H/T 411Mania.