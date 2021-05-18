During a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Kurt Angle spoke on being able to work with Brock Lesnar in Japan. Here’s what he had to say:

Brock did approach me about working with him in Japan. I ended up going over for NJPW and I had a match with Brock. We had a phenomenal match over there, and I won the world title from him. Brock, after the match, he said, ‘When we do the press conference and we’re sitting up there in front of the press, tell them you want a rematch with me.’ I didn’t know at the time, but I heard Brock was making a ton of money on these matches. He was remaining champion as long as he could, then they wanted to take the title off of him. So, he wanted to do the match and wouldn’t do it with just anybody. He told New Japan if you bring Kurt Angle over, I’ll do the job for him. So, he brought me over and did the job for me, and he wanted to have a rematch because he wanted to make more money. Brock is all about money, and he’s a very stern businessman. Everything is revolved around money for him. It’s money first and passion second.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: The Kurt Angle Show. H/T 411Mania.