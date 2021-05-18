During her interview with The Hindustan Times, Charlotte Flair spoke on why she’d like to stop being involved in storylines with her father. Here’s what she had to say:

It wasn’t so much about Lacey. It is very difficult with my dad. I had an extensive amount of time off for the first time ever in my career, I was eager and excited to come back and start fresh. I wanted to add layers to my characters as I felt stale. I wanted these changes. When my dad got brought into the picture, I was like man is 2021 and I don’t want to share the screen with my dad. I am Charlotte Flair now, I am not longer Ric Flair’s daughter, that’s Charlotte’s dad. I was like why I have to be on TV with my dad. I don’t want anyone to think that is selfish, anyone would love to share screen with their dad. But if anyone’s followed my career, all I have done since day one is pave my own legacy. Yes, I do a lot of his personal trademarks but it is also to acknowledge me as a separate performer. So that’s why I was frustrated at home because selfishly I wanted the screen for myself and not with my dad.

