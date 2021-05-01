AEW star Shawn Spears recently spoke with WrestleTalk to hype up this Wednesday’s special edition of Dynamite, where Spears and the Pinnacle will battle the Inner Circle in the promotion’s first ever Blood and Guts matchup.

During the interview Spears reveals that there are certain members in the two groups that legitimately don’t like each other, stating that professionalism takes precedence but that anything can happen in the already violent affair.

“I don’t think I’m going to get in trouble. If they ask you to cut this, then go ahead and cut this, but sometimes in wrestling, you’re going to meet guys and work with guys that you just don’t get along with, no matter what you don’t see eye-to-eye. That’s something that’s just not going to change and it is what it is. Professionalism takes precedence, but sometimes guys just don’t like each other. I’m not going to name any names, I’m not going to say anything more other than there are guys in this match on May 5 that legitimately don’t like each other. You throw that into an already combustible element of Blood & Guts, in a match already tailor-made for violence so to speak, and anything can happen.”

Full interview can be seen below.