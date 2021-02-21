WWE superstar Sheamus recently spoke with BT Sport to hype this evening’s Elimination Chamber pay per view, where the Celtic Warrior will compete in the Raw chamber matchup for the WWE championship. During the interview Sheamus would be asked about his former Bar comrade Cesaro, and whether the Swiss-Superman has a world title reign in his future.

I’ve been Cesaro’s biggest fan since we were together in the Bar. We did so much in that tag team. Four or five time WWE tag team champs. I can’t even remember how many we won because I’ve lost count. I been telling people for years about Cesaro. Cesaro will become a world champion, and he’s got the perfect opportunity. He has been on a role, but that’s because the reigns are off. The shackles are off. Now he’s able to do his stuff, he’s able to do what he wants to do and he’s a very exciting dude to watch. The stuff he can do is unbelievable.

He later adds that if he Cesaro were to do it he would most likely need to be a babyface as he has too much unique offense for fans to boo him.

As a bad guy maybe…I don’t think that’s the right fit. He’s just too talented. He has too much artillery in his move-sets to be someone who can’t be liked and cheered and admired for what he can do in there.

Check out his full comments below. (PLEASE CREDIT BT SPORT WTH A H/T WRESTLING HEADLINES FOR TRANSCRIPTION)