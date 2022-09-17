WWE superstar Sheamus recently spoke with Inside The Ropes to discuss a wide range of topics, including how much longer the Celtic Warrior feels like he has left in the industry, adding that there was a time fans were sick of his look when he debuted in 2012. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

“Well I hope so. There was a time there when I was a babyface when people were sick of looking at me back in 2012. The red headed ginger hair John Cena. They were calling me all this weird stuff.”

“As long as people get excited to see the Celtic Warrior go out there, I’ll just keep going as long as possible. I feel like I have got at least another 8 years in me.”

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)