NWA presents a new episode of NWA USA today on the NWA YouTube page and FITE TV. You can check out this week’s edition of the show below.
Here is the promotional material for it:
“The road to gold at Hard Times In New Orleans rages on as we finish off the qualifying round of our National Title tournament!
Former NWA National Heavyweight Champion Mayweather comes to blows with Thrillbilly Silas in our first of two National Title tournament qualifying matches!
“The Masterpiece” Chris Adonis looks to get one step closer to recapturing the NWA National Heavyweight Title for a third time as he battles “The Ageless One” Caprice Coleman in our final qualifying match!
Plus, “The Future Legend” Kerry Morton grapples with one half of the Country Gentlemen AJ Cazana in a catchweight exhibition match!
We’ll also be hearing from Magic Jake Dumas & CJ, NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille, and NWA President William Patrick Corgan!”