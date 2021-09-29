Veteran WWE Superstar Sheamus is expected to miss the WWE Draft.

As noted this morning, The Celtic Warrior took to Twitter and revealed that he underwent another surgery on his nose, the second since late May.

In an update, PWInsider reports that Sheamus is expected to be out for a few weeks.

It’s likely that Sheamus will miss the WWE Draft, but there’s no word on how WWE will handle that.

The WWE Draft begins with this Friday’s SmackDown from Baltimore, and then wraps with next Monday’s RAW from Nashville.

Stay tuned for more on Sheamus’ status. Below are his tweets from this morning:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.