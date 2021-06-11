WWE United States champion Sheamus recently spoke with ViBe and Wrestling about a number of different topics, including how his recovery is going from getting his nose busted, what the backstage morale is like after the talents were cut, and how he considers Becky Lynch like a sister to him. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he is recovering from his busted nose:

“I am doing ok, getting better. There is a lot of damage done, outside and inside. It was more painful getting the nose back together than what it was getting it broken; more annoyed. Nothing stops me, I had multiple injuries, I’ve torn my meniscus. I don’t like to sit at home, I don`t like to make excuses for not being there when I can be.”

How the morale backstage is still fairly high even after the number of releases made:

“The locker room has got to get on with it. I’ve been in the company 12 years and it is part of the business. People come in and people go and you got to get down with it. Every Monday you got to get there and perform. I don’t think the moral is down, I think is a lot better than what it used to be when I started. There is a lot more camaraderie and we have great lads, experienced lads, and young lads working together during the pandemic with no fans. You talk to some of the legends and they will tell you that they would not adapt to perform in that ring, so I think that is a credit to everybody who has been working nonstop during the last 15 or 16 months and keeping the company going and people entertained during this situation.”

Talks his relationship with Becky Lynch:

“Becky to me is like a sister. She went out there and she made herself. She wasn’t on the radar. She went there and she tore it down and made herself relevant and despite of the booking she….the cream always rises to the top and that’s exactly what happened for her. And she went there and did it herself, did what she believed and we definitely miss her. She is a superstar, she is out there with the greats of the past, the greats of the future, and people love her because what you see is what you get. She is a very honest person and hard worker and she is not afraid to say what is on her mind. People miss everything about her, miss her charisma, miss her presence. I don’t know when she is gonna come back and I am not gonna ask her. It is not of my business to ask for that or what are her plans for the future but I think that going into the live events with the fans we’d love to have her back. I miss her, everybody else misses her too. I’m excited if she does come back. That question can only be answered by her.”