A new challenger has been determined for NJPW superstar Shingo Takagi, and his IWGP NEVER Openweight championship.

The Dragon called out company Ace Hiroshi Tanahashi at this morning’s New Year’s Dash, an annual event that immediately following WrestleKingdom and sets the stage for NJPW’s next year. Takagi even issued a stern warning to Tanahashi by stating, “as long as you aren’t too scared to face the kind of fight this belt stands for,” moments after the challenge was made.

While the bout has yet to be confirmed it is most likely happening at the January 30th New Beginning special in Nagoya.

