WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Shotzi Blackheart took to Twitter this afternoon and made a post about her stepfather being in a coma.

Blackheart noted that her stepfather suffered two heart attacks before going into the coma. She said she was able to visit him, but things aren’t looking good.

“Its been a rough week. Ive never been this heartbroken. My step dad is in a coma after 2 heart attacks. I was able to visit him and I’m hopeful but It isn’t looking good. Energy is powerful so please send prayers/ positive vibes ANYTHING to the man that taught me to ride a bike,” Blackheart wrote.

Shotzi and partner Ember Moon are scheduled to defend their titles against The Way’s Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell on Thursday during Night Two of the NXT “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” event.

You can see Shotzi’s full tweet below, along with responses from some of her colleagues:

Its been a rough week. Ive never been this heartbroken. My step dad is in a coma after 2 heart attacks. I was able to visit him and I’m hopeful but It isn’t looking good. Energy is powerful so please send prayers/ positive vibes ANYTHING to the man that taught me to ride a bike. pic.twitter.com/yJNAeN0plU — Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) April 7, 2021

Sending you guys every good vibe I can. 🙏 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) April 7, 2021

Love you ❤️ — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) April 7, 2021

My prayers are with you 🙏♥️ — Billie Kay (@BillieKayWWE) April 7, 2021

Thinking of you and your family homie — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) April 7, 2021

Positivity your way 🙏🏽 — Rohit Raju/Hakim Zane (@HakimZane) April 7, 2021

🖤🖤🖤🖤 positive vibes — 𝐊𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐑 𝐊𝐄𝐋𝐋𝐘 (@Kelly_WP) April 7, 2021

🙏🙏 — Relentless Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) April 7, 2021

Prayers up 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Bollywood Boyz (@BollywoodBoyz) April 7, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.