WWE stars Shotzi Blackheart and Tegan Nox recently spoke to TalkSport about a variety of topics, including how it feels for both women to now be on the SmackDown roster.

“It was a bit of a sudden change, to be honest,” Nox said. “On the Tuesday I was taking the stuff to Candice and having them lose the titles and then Friday, after our match on SmackDown, they’re like ‘hey, congratulations, you’re on SmackDown now,’ like whaaaaat. We had no prior indication that we were moving up. We had no idea. It’s been completely non-stop since [that] Friday.”

“It happened so fast,” Shotzi added. “We found out the day of, basically. The day that we debuted is the day we found out we were getting called up so it’s been a wild, fast-paced journey.”

Blackheart would later be asked about the gif she sent out after the finish to AEW’s Blood and Guts, when top superstar Chris Jericho fell off the top of the cage into a crash-pad, a moment heavily criticized by the wrestling universe due to the lack of danger that appeared in the spot.

“I meant no offence to Chris Jericho. I thought, honestly, the match was great. But, you know what… like, take a joke, Take a joke, bud! [laughs]. It’s just a GIF. Laugh at it and move on. It’s live TV. Things happen, it’s pro wrestling. Don’t take life too seriously is all I have to say.”

