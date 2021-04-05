WWE has announced a new match for Monday’s in St. Petersburg, Florida at Tropicana Field on the USA Network.

Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles has been booked for the show. WWE taped the show last week. Here is the updated card:

* Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler vs. Rhea Ripley and Raw Women’s Champion Asuka in a non-title match

* WWE Champion Bobby Lashley vs. Cedric Alexander in a non-title match

* Drew McIntyre vs. King Baron Corbin

Tomorrow night on the final #WWERaw before #WrestleMania@AustinCreedWins collides with @AJStylesOrg! Will momentum be on the side of the #NewDay or will the Phenomenal One and @TheGiantOmos make another huge statement ahead of Night 1 of @WrestleMania?https://t.co/ExQslXL4cR pic.twitter.com/3z0L0jG3Mz — WWE (@WWE) April 4, 2021

WWE sent out the following about the contest:

Xavier Woods and AJ Styles are set to tangle one more time in a pivotal collision before their teams face off at WrestleMania.

They’ll meet in a rematch this Monday night on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network after Woods won last week’s bout by disqualification but was left in tatters thanks to Omos’ epic display of power.

The Phenomenal One’s personal colossus tossed Kofi Kingston over the WWE ThunderDome barricade and decimated Woods with a massive slam before Styles symbolically counted three – perhaps a sign of what’s to come in their Raw Tag Team Title Match on Night 1 of WrestleMania 37 this Saturday.

Can Woods claim a big victory for the Raw Tag Team Champions five days before these duos clash? Or will Styles show that The New Day are on borrowed time with the gold?