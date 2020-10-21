A new matchup for tonight’s episode of NXT on USA was announced on this morning’s edition of WWE The Bump.

NXT cruiserweight champion Santos Escobar and his Legado Del Fantasma faction will be competing in six-man tag action against Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, and Jake Atlas.

UPDATED LINEUP BELOW

* Kushida vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Velveteen Dream

* Legado Del Fantasma versus Isiah Scott/Ashante Adonis/Jake Atlas

* Breezango defends the NXT Tag Team Titles against Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish

* The final build for the Halloween Havoc edition of NXT next week