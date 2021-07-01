Ring of Honor issued the following press release announcing that former world champion Dalton Castle will team with Dak Draper and Eli Isom to take on Shane Taylor and the Soliders of Savagery for the ROH six-man titles at the July 11th Best In The World pay per view. Full details, including an updated match card for the show, can be found below.

Dalton Castle introduced himself to Dak Draper and Eli Isom a few months ago by giving each of them a swift kick below the belt.

Now the flamboyant former ROH World Champion wants to win championship belts with the two rising stars.

The odd trio will challenge ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor and Soldiers of Savagery) at the Best in the World pay-per-view on July 11 in Baltimore.

The match was made when Taylor accepted the challenge from Castle, who approached Taylor without even speaking to Draper and Isom about it first. Castle is looking to regain the title he briefly held with The Boys four years ago.

Draper and Isom don’t care for each other or Castle. That’s a stark contrast to STP, which has been a cohesive unit since Day One.

STP is undefeated in six-man tag matches, scoring victories over the likes of The Foundation (Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham and Tracy Williams), MexiSquad (Bandido, Flamita and Rey Horus) and EC3 and the Briscoes.

Will Castle, Draper and Isom be able to pull off an upset? Or will STP continue their dominant run as champions?

ROH PRESENTS BEST IN THE WORLD

LIVE ON PAY-PER-VIEW AND STREAMING FOR HONORCLUB

SUNDAY, JULY 11

BELL TIME @ 7 P.M. EASTERN

BEST IN THE WORLD HOUR ONE AIRS FREE ON MULTIPLE PLATFORMS

CHESAPEAKE EMPLOYERS INSURANCE ARENA

1000 HILLTOP CIRCLE

BALTIMORE, MD 1250

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION RUSH vs. BANDIDO

ROH WORLD TELEVISION TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION TONY DEPPEN vs. DRAGON LEE

ROH PURE TITLE MATCH

MIKE BENNETT vs. JONATHAN GRESHAM or FRED YEHI

BRODY KING vs. JAY LETHAL

EC3 vs. FLIP GORDON

LAST MAN STANDING MATCH

JOSH WOODS vs. SILAS YOUNG

ROH WORLD SIX-MAN TAG TEAM TITLE MATCH

CHAMPIONS SHANE TAYLOR PROMOTIONS (SHANE TAYLOR & SOLDIERS OF SAVAGERY — MOSES & KAUN) vs. DALTON CASTLE, DAK DRAPER & ELI ISOM