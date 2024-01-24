A six-person mixed tag-team match has been announced for the first WWE NXT premium live event of the New Year of 2024.

During this week’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL., the commentary duo of Vic Joseph and Booker T ran down the updated lineup for WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024.

Joining the card for the WWE NXT PLE one week from Sunday in Clarksville, TN. is The Family duo of Tony D’Angelo and Stacks with Adrianna Rizzo going up against the OTM duo of Lucien Price and Bronco Lima with Jaida Parker.

Previously announced for the NXT PLE on 2/4 in Clarksville, TN. is Ilja Dragunov vs. Trick Williams for the NXT World Championship, Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship, Oba Femi vs. Dragon Lee for the NXT North American Championship, as well as the finals of the 2024 Dusty Classic Tournament.

Make sure to join us here on 2/4 for live WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024 results coverage.