Kevin Patrick is done and gone.

As noted, the WWE SmackDown commentator has been removed from his spot on the two-man commentary team alongside Corey Graves for the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand show.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Patrick will be removed starting this week, and that while it’s not expected to be the permanent replacement, Michael Cole is expected to join Corey Graves on the call for this coming Friday night’s Royal Rumble “go-home” show.

