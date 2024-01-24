The lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT has started to take shape.

On Tuesday night, WWE announced three big matches for next week’s Vengeance Day 2024 “go-home” episode of NXT on USA.

Scheduled for the show next Tuesday night at 8/7c on USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. is Noam Dar vs. Von Wagner for the NXT Heritage Cup, Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. LWO in the Dusty Classic Semifinals, as well as Lola Vice vs. Elektra Lopez.

Previously announced for the show, Chase U says their “final goodbyes.”

