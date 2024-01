The January 26, 2024 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped on Tuesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando before NXT went live on the USA Network. Below are full spoilers, courtesy of Pwinsider:

Kiana James and Izzi Dame defeated Kelani Jordan and Brinley Reece

Riley Osborne defeated Luca Crusifino via Shooting Star Press.

Hank Walker and Tank Ledger defeated Tyson DuPont and Tyriek Igwe

Brooks Jensen defeated Dante Chen via top rope knee drop.