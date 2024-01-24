Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.
The top match on the card is Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki. Dynamite will also feature a Trios Title defense. Below is the current card for tonight:
AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony
Hangman Page vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki
Wardlow vs. Trent Beretta
Swerve Strickland vs. Jeff Hardy
Thunder Rosa vs. Red Velvet
‘Timeless’ Toni Storm & Deonna Purrazzo face-to-face
Sting & Darby Allin will speak