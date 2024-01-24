Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Enmarket Arena in Savannah, Georgia.

The top match on the card is Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki. Dynamite will also feature a Trios Title defense. Below is the current card for tonight:

AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn vs. Brian Cage & The Gates of Agony

Hangman Page vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Adam Copeland vs. Minoru Suzuki

Wardlow vs. Trent Beretta

Swerve Strickland vs. Jeff Hardy

Thunder Rosa vs. Red Velvet

‘Timeless’ Toni Storm & Deonna Purrazzo face-to-face

Sting & Darby Allin will speak