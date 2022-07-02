According to SpoilerTV, last night’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.041 million viewers, a decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 2.12 million. They scored a rating of 0.45 rating in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was #1 on the evening.

This was the blue brand’s go-home show for today’s Money In The Bank premium live event from Las Vegas, Nevada. In total viewership SmackDown still trailed behind its normal Friday night competition including S.W.A.T., Blue Bloods, 20/20, Magnum P.I., and Shark Tank.

Full ratings will be out on Monday.