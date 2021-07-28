Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer Snoop Dogg is returning to the WWE Champions mobile game for a new SummerSlam promotion.

WWE announced this week that the rapper will host an in-game multi-week countdown event on the #1 most-downloaded WWE mobile game from Scopely, WWE Champions 2021. The in-game event features an all-new 1990s Snoop Dogg joining the WWE Champions roster of more than 300 Superstars, Legends and Hall of Famers.

Despite his recent AEW appearances, WWE noted that Snoop’s return to the game “further cements his status as a WWE superfan, having also made multiple appearances at WWE events including WrestleMania and RAW.”

“Come with me and WWE as we jam towards SummerSlam,” said Snoop. “Which Snoop will you put in the ring? Whether you pick the young OG or the current me, it’s going to be a good time for fans of WWE and the Doggfather.”

As a part of the in-game event, players can add the special 1990s Snoop Dogg to their rosters along with a new version of his cousin, Sasha Banks. Players can also participate in special SummerSlam events highlighted by a special block party themed arena, complete with cars, palm trees, and more. The game will also now feature an all-new Endurance Mode Stipulation Tour where players battle their way through fierce matches on the path to take on Snoop in his ultimate form with maxed-out stats.

WWE Champions is also hosting a special sweepstakes for players with the chance to win autographed Snoop Dogg vinyl and official Snoop Dogg t-shirts seen on his character in the game.

The press release issued this week noted that since launching in the game in January 2017, more than 50 million fans have completed over 1 billion matches, crushed hundreds of billions of gems, and they spend an average of 85 minutes per day playing with fans around the world.

WWE Champions is available for free on the App Store for iPhone and iPad, and Google Play for Android devices. You can also play on desktops and join the WWE Champions community at WWEchampions.com.

Below is a new promo for the Snoop collaboration:

