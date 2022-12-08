AEW star Sonjay Dutt recently appeared on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, most notably how much he’s enjoyed working with the young Satnum Singh, and how he thinks the giant will have quite the future in pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Satnam Singh is close to wrestling his first singles match in AEW:

We’re getting to that point. We’re getting real close. Anything we show him, anything we tell him, he soaks it up. He utilizes the stuff we tell him to utilize, like, ‘Hey, do this differently.’ And I didn’t think that would be the case. I’ve worked with other Indian giants in WWE and that was not the case at all.

How Singh has adapted to the business very quickly:

I think he’s got such a bright future in wrestling. He’s still a kid. He’s 26 and he’s soaking in this new world that he probably had no clue about before he stepped in it, so for him to excel this quickly in something he probably never even watched as a child, that says a lot about his character and his athletic prowess.

