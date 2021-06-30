AEW star Sonny Kiss recently spoke with the Undefeated about all things pro-wrestling, including sharing his AEW experience with fellow LGBTQ member Nyla Rose, and how he wasn’t going to “cater to the hypermasculine standards” and instead just be authentically himself. Highlights are below.

On sharing his AEW journey with Nyla Rose, another member of the LGBTQ community:

I felt like if Nyla wasn’t there, I wouldn’t be able to do it. Not that I couldn’t do it in the sense of ability, but it feels great to have someone else there who can understand me and just ride that ride with me.

Says he wouldn’t have entered into the wrestling business if he wasn’t 100% authentically himself: