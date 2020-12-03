– A three-way tag team feud kicked off during this week’s WWE NXT episode with The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake, Zack Gibson), Ever-Rise (Matt Martel, Chase Parker), and Imperium (Marcel Barthel, Fabian Aichner).

Last week’s NXT show saw Drake and Gibson return to the brand and attack Ever-Rise declaring that they are back to take over the tag team division. This week’s show saw Drake and Gibson come to the ring for a match with Martel and Parker, but before they could get to the ring Ever-Rise was attacked from behind by Barthel and Aichner. Imperium took out Ever-Rise and traded words with The Grizzled Young Vets, leading to a tag team match. The lengthy back & forth match ended in a No Contest after Ever-Rise came back out and attacked both teams.

Martel and Parker then left the arena in a car before the show was over, but told McKenzie Mitchell that Imperium and The Vets got a taste of their own medicine, and that Ever-Rise rules. You can see a clip from the match below:

– WWE has announced the NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” Pre-show panel for Sunday. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani will join Wade Barrett and Sam Roberts for the thirty-minute pre-show, which begins at 6:30pm ET.

Remember to join us for live “Takeover: WarGames 2020” coverage this Sunday, beginning with the pre-show. You can click here for the updated card.

Below are tweets from Barrett and Helwani on the pre-show:

#NXTTakeOver : War Games PRE-SHOW INSANITY ALERT 🚨 starring me, @notsam & @ESPN’s MMA aficionado @arielhelwani. Lads & Ladettes tune in this Sunday at 6.30 Pm ET on the @WWENetwork 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/gpRBeDy1Gg — Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) December 3, 2020

