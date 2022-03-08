The March 18 edition of AEW Rampage will have a special start time on TNT.

The official TNT schedule shows that the March 18 Rampage episode will begin at 11:30pm ET instead of 10pm.

The change is due to NCAA coverage on TNT, which will air that day from 1pm until Rampage begins. Rampage will be back to its normal timeslot for the March 25 episode.

This week’s AEW Rampage will also air at its normal timeslot of 10pm.

