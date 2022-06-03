There are new rumors on Cesaro possibly returning to WWE.

Cesaro quietly left WWE back in late February when his contract expired, ending his 11 year run with the company. He has been a free agent since then, and the Wrestling Observer now reports that he is taking some time away from the ring for family reasons, and so that he can spend time with his young child.

While never announced by Cesaro, Drew McIntyre revealed back in February that Cesaro recently became a father, while Bryan Danielson noted in a recent interview that Cesaro and his longtime partner, Sara Amato, had recently welcomed a baby.

Regarding a possible return to WWE for Cesaro, it was noted that with the size of some of the new contracts WWE has given, there is a feeling that a guy like Cesaro, in his early 40s, will return because he’s comfortable with WWE, even though he realizes he’ll never be used on top. However, it was noted that there is nothing definite in the direction of WWE bringing him back.

Cesaro has reportedly been in talks with Conrad Thompson about doing Starrcast V next month, and according to those close to him, he’s considering other projects that he would not be able to do if he returned to WWE.

There’s no word yet on if AEW has made an offer to Cesaro, but AEW President Tony Khan has spoke highly of him.

Cesaro posted a “soon” teaser to Twitter back in early May, and has recently launched his “Love Coffee” brand. You can see those tweets below.

New medium roast “Love Coffee” beans available! Limited time only “Love Coffee” T-shirt. Available for pre order for one week. Shirt ships approximately 2 weeks after. Order now https://t.co/SvAW4vLOFo Thank you for bean a friend pic.twitter.com/Y4ZJUaIZZ6 — Swiss (@ClaudioCSRO) May 13, 2022

Last day to order the “Love Coffee” T-Shirt.

If you ordered the coffee and the t shirt they will be shipped out together. (Approximately 2 weeks) Stay caffeinated my friendshttps://t.co/Bd7FIOdvSz pic.twitter.com/s6Wd82WWBe — Swiss (@ClaudioCSRO) May 20, 2022

