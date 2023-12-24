What did “Speedball” Mike Bailey think of the recent vignette released by Mustafa Ali to announce his “#MustafaAli2024 World Tour Campaign?”

The decorated international pro wrestling star chimed in via his official YouTube channel this weekend to give his thoughts.

This is a fantastic-looking promo. The video looks absolutely amazing. I love the message, right? These are things that need to be said, but the independents aren’t what they were when he left. There’s plenty of highly competent leaders,” said Bailey. “What you have now in American independent wrestling is a scene that is built on everyone trying their best to just help each other out and help elevate each other and that’s what I personally have been doing. That’s what I know guys like Alex Shelley, El Hijo del Vikingo, Will Ospreay [have] been doing, a lot of people have been doing.

“If what Mustafa Ali wants to do is come in and just put himself to the test, and show that he can still hang with some of the best wrestlers in the world, he is more than welcome to do that,” he continued. “I will accept him with open arms, and we will have a great fun match for everyone to see on February 25, at PRESTIGE, but if he thinks that he’s going to somehow remove everyone that’s on top, like me, from the scene and just take our place and position himself as the leader for good. I think he’s got another thing coming… I wish Mustafa Ali the best of luck on his World Tour and I just hope that his heart is in fact, in the right place.”

Check out the video below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.