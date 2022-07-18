It appears Kevin Owens will be making his return to WWE television on Monday’s episode of Raw.

Fightful Select reports that as of Sunday night, a “KO Show” segment was planned for WWE Raw tomorrow night.

Owens has not been advertised by WWE as appearing at the event. Plans do change all the time in WWE as last week Elias was planned for WWE Raw before that was nixed.

Owens hasn’t been seen on WWE programming in nearly a month as he was pulled from the June 26 episode of WWE Raw where he was set to take on Elias/Ezekiel/Elrod in a Money in the Bank qualifying match.

It’s been believed that he has been off television due to a minor injury.