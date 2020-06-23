Spoiler on a Match Planned for Impact Slammiversary

The current plan for the Impact Knockouts Title at Slammiversary is for Jordynne Grace to defend against newcomer Deonna Purrazzo.
The Purrazzo vs. Grace match is expected to be announced soon, according to Fightful Select.
Purrazzo recently debuted for Impact Wrestling after being released from WWE NXT, and confronted Grace after her win over Taya Valkyrie.
Purrazzo is set to face Alisha Edwards during tonight’s Impact on AXS episode.
The Slammiversary pay-per-view will take place on July 18. The main event announced as of this writing is a Five Way for the Impact World Title with Tessa Blanchard defending against Trey, Ace Austin, Eddie Edwards and Michael Elgin.
Stay tuned for updates on Slammiversary.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
