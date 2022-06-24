WWE reportedly has an odd segment planned for tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that the Money In the Bank build will continue tonight for Natalya vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, with a wrestler dressing up as Rousey.

The plan, as of Thursday, was for a wrestler to appear on SmackDown, dressed as Rousey, in all of her gear. However, there was to be a baby stroller used in the segment, and a fake baby put into the stroller. There’s no word yet on where the segment would go from there.

It will be interesting to see how the planned baby segment has changed between Thursday and tonight, or if they nixed it altogether.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up:

* Men’s MITB Ladder Match Qualifier: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

* Women’s MITB Ladder Match Qualifier: Shotzi vs. Aliyah

* The Viking Raiders return to SmackDown action

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther defends against Ricochet in his rematch

* Drew McIntyre will “lay out his road to the Undisputed WWE Universal Title”

