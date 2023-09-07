All Elite Wrestling is slated to hold its Grand Slam special edition of Dynamite and Rampage in New York City at the USTA Arthur Ashe Stadium on September 20th.

The promotion has already confirmed that MJF will defend the World Heavyweight Title against the ongoing World Title Eliminator Tournament winner at Grand Slam for the Dynamite episode.

Another match for the episode was revealed on Wednesday night when the promotion taped Friday’s Rampage episode.

This was when it was confirmed Sammy Guevara would face Chris Jericho at Dynamite: Grand Slam. The segment happened when Guevara confronted Jericho, who was on commentary, which led to Jericho suggesting they wrestle each other in a match as a way to get past their issues. He thinks they can work things out and then go after the AEW Tag Team Titles.

