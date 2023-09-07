The September 8 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN. Courtesy of JK Trout, below are spoilers:

* Penta El Zero Miedo defeated Jay Lethal in a quarterfinals match for the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament

* A video on the ongoing issues between Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara brought Guevara out to confront Jericho, who was on commentary. Jericho proposed a match to get rid of all this animosity between them, so they can then go for the AEW World Tag Team Titles. The match is agreed on for the Grand Slam Dynamite

* Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida and Skye Blue defeated The Bunny, Taya Valkyrie and Anna Jay. At one point The Bunny pushed Baker into Shida, but Baker ended up making The Bunny submit to the Lockjaw. After the match, Shida had some words for Baker

* The Young Bucks defeated Matt Menard and Angelo Parker

* ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe defeated Jeff Hardy in a quarterfinals match for the Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament. Joe vs. Penta was confirmed for Collision in a semi-finals match

Rampage airs every Friday night a 10pm ET on TNT.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.