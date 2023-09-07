As noted earlier, veteran pro wrestler and manager General Adnan (Adnan El Farthie; aka Adnan Al-Kaissie, Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissey, Billy White Wolf) passed away at the age of 84 earlier today. You can click here for the original report with videos and career notes on Adnan.

WWE remembered Adnan with a tribute on X/Twitter and then issued a longer statement on his passing, which you can see below. The former WWE Tag Team Champion was the first Iraqi and the first Arab to compete in a WWE ring.

“WWE is saddened to learn that Adnan Al-Kaissie, known to sports-entertainment fans as Billy White Wolf, Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissy and General Adnan, passed away on Sept. 6 at 84. WWE extends its condolences to Adnan Al-Kaissie’s family, friends and fans,” WWE wrote on Twitter in addition to the full statement below.

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter also paid tribute to Adnan. Slaughter was managed by Adnan during his Iraqi sympathizer storyline, and they were later joined by Colonel Mustafa, portrayed by a re-packaged WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik.

“Sorry To Hear The Passing of Adnan Al-Kassie [pensive face emoji] In 1991 ⁦@WWE Asked Me To Portray An Iraqi Sympathizer [flexed biceps emoji] Adnan Being Born In Baghdad & A HS Friend of Saddam Hussein, Was Brought In As My General [saluting face emoji] Together We Became The Most Evil Force [fire emoji] In Wrestling History [index pointing at the viewer emoji] R.I.P. My Friend [folded hands emoji],” he wrote.

Slaughter then posted a follow-up and wrote, “Adnan Was An Amazing Talent & A Gifted Athlete. With Him Mentoring Me & Giving ME The Knowledge of Iraqi & Saddam’s Ways, I Took The Iraqi Sympathizer Character Way Beyond What WWE Ever Imagined When They Asked Me To Play That Role [index pointing at the viewer emoji]”

Adam Pearce remembered Adnan as a villain from his childhood, and later as a veteran to learn from while paying his dues on the indies.

“Been a tough day. Godspeed, Adnan al-Kaissey. As a kid watching AWA TV, I hated you. But I’ll never forget the lessons you taught me as a young wrestler facing whatever Sheik’ you managed against me in those Minnesota and Wisconsin towns. Rest well, sir. My gratitude forever,” he wrote.

Ariya Daivari also paid tribute and recalled how Adnan served as his manager on the indies. Daivari included a photo of he and Adnan.

“R.I.P. Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissie. I had the privilege of having him as my manager a few times [folded hands emoji],” he wrote.

Adnan worked for Midwest All-Star Wrestling in Minnesota and Wisconsin years ago, and then made several post-retirement appearances when he was in the area visiting family. MAW paid tribute to Adnan.

“Our condolences go out to the family of Sheik Adnan Al-Kassiey/General Adnan. Adnan had attended many MAW events over the years during the summer, when he was in town visiting his children. He will be missed by all [pensive face],” they wrote with a photo.

MAW added in a follow-up tweet, “We here at MAW are deeply saddened by the passing of Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissey/Gen. Adnan. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, fans, and friends. Rest in peace, [disappointed face emoji]”

Adnan Al-Kaissie “General Adnan” passes away WWE is saddened to learn that Adnan Al-Kaissie, known to sports-entertainment fans as Billy White Wolf, Sheik Adnan Al-Kaissy and General Adnan, passed away on Sept. 6 at 84. Debuting in 1959, Al-Kaissie wrote in his biography that he was born in Baghdad. He had an amateur wrestling career in Iraq and attended Oklahoma State University. Beginning his career as Adnan Kaissy, he competed for a number of promotions under many names. He was Billy White Wolf in WWE, where he won the WWE World Tag Team Championship in 1976. He later joined WWE again as General Adnan. He was Sheik of Sheiks of Baghdad in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. He was also an in-ring competitor and manager Sheik Adnan El Kaissy in the American Wrestling Association and World Class Championship Wrestling. He headlined SummerSlam 1991 with Col. Mustafa (The Iron Sheik) and Iraqi sympathizer Sgt. Slaughter against Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior. Most recently, his General Adnan character appeared in WWE 2K15 and WWE 2K16. WWE extends its condolences to Adnan Al-Kaissie’s family, friends and fans.

