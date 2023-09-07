Becky Lynch is off the WWE Superstar Spectacle event.

We noted earlier how Lynch was among the names announced to appear at Friday’s big event in India, but no opponent was named. In an update, Lynch took to X/Twitter tonight and revealed that she was unable to board her Qatar Airways flight because of a small tear in her passport.

“I’m sorry to all the fans in Hyderabad, India. I was so excited to perform for you – but as there was a tiny tear in my passport l have not been allowed to board my flight. [pensive face emoji] @qatarairways,” she wrote.

WWE never announced an opponent for Lynch, but this would have been her in-ring debut in India.

The 2023 WWE Superstar Spectacle event will take place this Friday, September 8 from the GMC Balayogi Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. Below is the updated card, along with Lynch’s full tweet:

WWE Women’s World Title Match

Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and John Cena vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser, Giovanni Vinci)

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Indus Sher (Veer, Sanga)

Appearances by Bron Breakker, Shanky, Drew McIntyre, Matt Riddle, Jinder Mahal, and WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, among others to be announced, along with more matches.

I’m sorry to all the fans in Hyderabad, India. I was so excited to perform for you – but as there was a tiny tear in my passport l have not been allowed to board my flight. 😔 @qatarairways — Rebecca Quin (@BeckyLynchWWE) September 7, 2023

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.