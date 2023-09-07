Natalya has continued paying tribute to Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda), who unexpectedly passed away from heart issues on August 24 at the age of 36.

Natalya took to Instagram earlier this week and wrote about how she found an old photo album that she had not seen in years. She included a few photos from the album, showing family members, WWE Hall of Famers and Legends such as her father Jim Neidhart, uncle Davey Boy Smith, uncle Owen Hart, Brian Pillman Sr., Rick Rude, and Wyatt’s father – Mike Rotunda, among others. You can see those photos below.

The third generation wrestler then posted a follow-up today, with 3 photos of another third generation wrestler at the age of 1 month. Natalya, who is 5 years older than Wyatt, included two photos of The Rotundas visiting The Neidharts to show off their new baby boy, who would one day become “one of a kind with a great mind and even better soul” and “one of the most creative, unique minds… one of the kindest… one of the good ones” in pro wrestling.

Natalya also included a photo of Wyatt dressed as Batman a few years later as she, Harry Smith, and other kids of the family prepared to go trick or treating on Halloween. Natalya said what she will remember the most about Wyatt is how great of a person he was.

“Windham was only one month old in this picture when his parents brought him over to our house to show my mom and dad their new baby. They were so proud. Years later, we would go ‘trick or treating’ together in our neighborhood. Windham dressed up as Batman. It’s surreal to think about Windham being gone but I’m so proud to have known him. More than what he contributed to the wrestling business (which was massive), he was a really great person. That’s what I’ll remember the most, @thewindhamrotunda,” she wrote with the photos.

