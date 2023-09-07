NJPW will kick off its Tag Team League tournaments this fall.

The Super Junior Tag League tournament will go down from October 21st through Power Struggle on November 4th.

The World Tag League tournament was confirmed as well, starting on November 20th and running through December 10th where the winners of World Tag League will earn a shot at the IWGP Tag Team Championships at Wrestle Kingdom in January.

Last year’s World Tag League tournament saw Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) and Bishamon (Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI) in the finals where Bishamon won before beating FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) for the IWGP Tag Team Championships at Wrestle Kingdom 17.