Following this Saturday’s Bound For Gory pay per view IMPACT held a series of tapings for their weekly television program, as well as set up feuds and matchups for their Turning Point special on November 20th. (Spoiler below)

One of those feuds involves new Knockouts champion Mickie James, who will defend her title against indie sensation and former NXT talent Mercedes Martinez at Turning Point. This will actually be James’ second defense as she defeated Madison Rayne during the tapings in a match that will air on AXS within the next few weeks.