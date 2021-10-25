Keith Lee made an appearance on Out of the Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE NXT Champion spoke about working with Randy Orton:

“I will say this. I don’t know many people that get to walk into the main roster and immediately work with Randy Orton, but that was something that I feel like, I’m good for the rest of my career. Randy is someone that has kind of become a mentor and someone that leads the way in a great fashion. The moment that he told me I’m really good at this thing, I didn’t care what anybody else thought anymore because that’s not a person that will compliment you on your abilities if he didn’t mean it. To get his approval is something like, I’m good because now I know I’m everything I say I am. I’m good with that.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription