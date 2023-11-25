SPOILER ALERT!

The WWE Survivor Series 2023 “go-home” episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FS1 from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois this evening will see an angle that results in a change to the previously announced lineup for tomorrow night’s premium live event in the same building.

Fightful Select is reporting that WWE will run an injury angle with Carlito tonight that leads to his match against Santos Escobar at WWE Survivor Series 2023 being changed.

As noted, WWE has announced Carlito will address Escobar in a new segment advertised for tonight’s show.

According to the aforementioned report, Escobar will attack and injure Carlito during the segment, leading to his match at WWE Survivor Series 2023 being changed to see him take on Dragon Lee.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results coverage and again tomorrow night for live WWE Survivor Series 2023 results coverage from Rosemont, Ill.