Zach Gowen reflects on his short rivalry with Brock Lesnar in WWE.

The former WWE, TNA, and ROH alumni spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Chris Van Vilet. Gowen revealed that there was originally a spot where Lesnar would have thrown him from the top of the iconic SmackDown fist, one that was eventually scrapped.

So the wheelchair spot that wasn’t a wheelchair spot to begin with. The original idea. I don’t know if we’ve talked about this. The original idea was for Brock Lesnar to F5 me off of the SmackDown fist through the stage. That was the original idea. Do you remember the SmackDown fist? So we were going to be on top of this SmackDown fist, Brock Lesnar was going to toss me off this bad boy and I was gonna go through the stage, and that was the plan for like two or three weeks, we had to a pivot to the wheelchair spot down the stairs because creative, we couldn’t figure out a plausible way for me and Brock Lesnar to be, a reason for us to be on top of the fist. Like how do we get up there? Did he drag me up there? Did he climb up? Is there a secret ladder like we couldn’t figure that part out? I was really excited about that. Because you remember back in the day dude Shane McMahon falling off the set Jeff Hardy doing all this crazy stuff and I’m like, Man, I can’t wait to you know, to me like that doing that stunt was exciting.

